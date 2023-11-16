Worksport Ltd (WKSP) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Worksport Ltd (NASDAQ: WKSP)’s stock price has gone rise by 20.57 in comparison to its previous close of 1.41, however, the company has experienced a 19.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that Penny stocks often carry a notorious reputation in the investment world, infamous for their volatile nature and high-risk profile. However, while they are undeniably dangerous, thorough research can occasionally unearth gems that are genuinely intriguing from a speculative standpoint.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for Worksport Ltd (WKSP) by analysts is $5.00, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for WKSP is 13.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.98% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of WKSP was 80.35K shares.

WKSP’s Market Performance

WKSP’s stock has seen a 19.72% increase for the week, with a 2.41% rise in the past month and a -36.33% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.02% for Worksport Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.16% for WKSP’s stock, with a -22.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WKSP Trading at -13.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WKSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WKSP rose by +19.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4730. In addition, Worksport Ltd saw 70.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WKSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2508.61 for the present operating margin

-15.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Worksport Ltd stands at -2599.86. The total capital return value is set at -42.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.54. Equity return is now at value -40.56, with -34.62 for asset returns.

Based on Worksport Ltd (WKSP), the company’s capital structure generated 2.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.45. Total debt to assets is 2.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -32.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 6.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, Worksport Ltd (WKSP) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.