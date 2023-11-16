Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) is above average at 37.75x. The 36-month beta value for WPM is also noteworthy at 0.60.

The public float for WPM is 452.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.13% of that float. The average trading volume of WPM on November 16, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

WPM) stock’s latest price update

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE: WPM) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.54 in relation to its previous close of 44.83. However, the company has experienced a 5.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-14 that The direction of commodities stocks is clear per a recent article in the Wall Street Journal. Investors seeking to follow the experts should place their capital in three areas: Mined resources, agriculture and oil.

WPM’s Market Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has seen a 5.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 3.29% gain in the past month and a 8.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.82% for WPM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.82% for WPM’s stock, with a 0.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPM stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPM by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPM in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $45 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WPM Trading at 5.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +3.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPM rose by +5.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.45. In addition, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp saw 14.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPM

Equity return is now at value 7.99, with 7.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.