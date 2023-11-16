Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) is $128.00, which is $13.12 above the current market price. The public float for WAB is 177.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WAB on November 16, 2023 was 794.71K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

WAB) stock’s latest price update

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (NYSE: WAB)’s stock price has decreased by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 115.54. However, the company has seen a 4.87% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-11-06 that Bryn Talkington, Joe Terranova, and Steve Weiss join ‘Halftime Report’ to discuss the overbought state of the stock market, whether the rally can continue, and more.

WAB’s Market Performance

WAB’s stock has risen by 4.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.79% and a quarterly rise of 2.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.72% for WAB stock, with a simple moving average of 9.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WAB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WAB stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for WAB by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for WAB in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $125 based on the research report published on July 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WAB Trading at 8.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +13.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAB rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.30. In addition, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp saw 15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAB starting from Hammersmith Alicia, who sale 2,378 shares at the price of $113.86 back on Aug 09. After this action, Hammersmith Alicia now owns 766 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, valued at $270,757 using the latest closing price.

NEUPAVER ALBERT J, the Director of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp, sale 12,295 shares at $118.26 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that NEUPAVER ALBERT J is holding 595,412 shares at $1,454,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.71 for the present operating margin

+27.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.42. Equity return is now at value 7.50, with 4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB), the company’s capital structure generated 42.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.03. Total debt to assets is 23.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 39.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (WAB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.