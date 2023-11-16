Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) has plunged by -1.34 when compared to previous closing price of 42.84, but the company has seen a 4.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Wells Fargo (WFC) is cutting less than 50 jobs in its corporate and investment banking segment amid merger slowdowns.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC) is above average at 9.11x. The 36-month beta value for WFC is also noteworthy at 1.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 10 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WFC is $49.95, which is $7.69 above than the current price. The public float for WFC is 3.63B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.62% of that float. The average trading volume of WFC on November 16, 2023 was 15.56M shares.

WFC’s Market Performance

The stock of Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has seen a 4.62% increase in the past week, with a 1.77% rise in the past month, and a -0.55% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.00% for WFC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.50% for WFC’s stock, with a 1.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WFC stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for WFC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WFC in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $45 based on the research report published on September 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

WFC Trading at 3.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WFC rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.50. In addition, Wells Fargo & Co. saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WFC starting from DAVIS RICHARD K, who purchase 3,500 shares at the price of $41.22 back on Nov 09. After this action, DAVIS RICHARD K now owns 4,244 shares of Wells Fargo & Co., valued at $144,270 using the latest closing price.

Norwood Felicia F, the Director of Wells Fargo & Co., purchase 77 shares at $18.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Norwood Felicia F is holding 228 shares at $1,451 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.39 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Wells Fargo & Co. stands at +16.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.91. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.98 for asset returns.

Based on Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC), the company’s capital structure generated 128.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.16. Total debt to assets is 12.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

In summary, Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.