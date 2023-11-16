WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) has seen a 88.89% increase in the past week, with a -21.19% drop in the past month, and a -52.40% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.84% for WAVD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 32.47% for WAVD’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.95% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for WAVD is at 2.83. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for WAVD is 1.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.84% of that float. The average trading volume for WAVD on November 16, 2023 was 30.38K shares.

WAVD) stock’s latest price update

WaveDancer Inc (NASDAQ: WAVD)’s stock price has soared by 50.63 in relation to previous closing price of 1.58. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 88.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-03-22 that WaveDancer (NASDAQ: WAVD ) stock is falling on Wednesday after the company updated investors on its Gray Matters subsidiary sale. WaveDancer confirmed the sale of Gray Matters, its blockchain-enabled supply chain management software subsidiary, to Gray Matters Data Corporation.

WAVD Trading at -2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAVD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.69%, as shares sank -27.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAVD rose by +88.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7506. In addition, WaveDancer Inc saw -50.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WAVD starting from BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who purchase 350,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 29. After this action, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR now owns 1,985,781 shares of WaveDancer Inc, valued at $175,000 using the latest closing price.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, the CEO of WaveDancer Inc, purchase 3,996 shares at $0.64 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR is holding 1,635,781 shares at $2,557 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WAVD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-71.49 for the present operating margin

+9.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for WaveDancer Inc stands at -147.68. The total capital return value is set at -75.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -161.53. Equity return is now at value -133.79, with -94.91 for asset returns.

Based on WaveDancer Inc (WAVD), the company’s capital structure generated 24.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.99. Total debt to assets is 10.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.

Conclusion

In conclusion, WaveDancer Inc (WAVD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.