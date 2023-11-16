VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

VYNE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYNE)’s stock price has gone rise by 15.41 in comparison to its previous close of 3.57, however, the company has experienced a 21.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-06 that BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Sept. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VYNE) (“VYNE” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing proprietary, innovative, and differentiated therapies for the treatment of immuno-inflammatory conditions, today announced that David Domzalski, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference being held September 11-13, 2023. Management will also be available for 1-on-1 meetings with investors.

The 36-month beta value for VYNE is also noteworthy at 1.46.

The average price estimated by analysts for VYNE is $5.58, which is $1.46 above than the current price. The public float for VYNE is 2.05M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.85% of that float. The average trading volume of VYNE on November 16, 2023 was 339.42K shares.

VYNE’s Market Performance

VYNE stock saw an increase of 21.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.55% and a quarterly increase of -12.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.02%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.54% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 41.02% for VYNE’s stock, with a -2.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYNE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VYNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYNE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on December 06, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

VYNE Trading at 23.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.02%, as shares surge +51.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE rose by +21.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.99. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc saw 52.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNE starting from LEPORE PATRICK G, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.48 back on Mar 20. After this action, LEPORE PATRICK G now owns 23,472 shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc, valued at $49,680 using the latest closing price.

Harsch Mutya, the Chief Legal Officer and GC of VYNE Therapeutics Inc, purchase 10,000 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that Harsch Mutya is holding 22,721 shares at $25,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7189.73 for the present operating margin

The net margin for VYNE Therapeutics Inc stands at -7116.35. The total capital return value is set at -85.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.81. Equity return is now at value -114.33, with -89.10 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.10.

Conclusion

In summary, VYNE Therapeutics Inc (VYNE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.