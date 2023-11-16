Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of -0.57. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) by analysts is $15.44, which is $13.67 above the current market price. The public float for VOR is 58.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.67% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of VOR was 98.34K shares.

VOR) stock’s latest price update

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.81 in comparison to its previous close of 1.92, however, the company has experienced a -4.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-03 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

VOR’s Market Performance

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has seen a -4.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -25.32% decline in the past month and a -39.38% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.89% for VOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.12% for VOR’s stock, with a -52.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VOR Trading at -17.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -18.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOR fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9488. In addition, Vor Biopharma Inc saw -73.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOR

The total capital return value is set at -35.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.51. Equity return is now at value -69.27, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.44. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.06.

Conclusion

To sum up, Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.