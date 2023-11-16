VirTra Inc (VTSI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has jumped by 14.18 compared to previous close of 5.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that In the most recent trading session, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) closed at $4.97, indicating a -0.6% shift from the previous trading day.

VirTra Inc (NASDAQ: VTSI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for VirTra Inc (VTSI) is $11.75, which is $5.47 above the current market price. The public float for VTSI is 10.20M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VTSI on November 16, 2023 was 46.46K shares.

VTSI’s Market Performance

VTSI’s stock has seen a 29.22% increase for the week, with a 26.36% rise in the past month and a -9.12% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.45% for VirTra Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.94% for VTSI’s stock, with a 6.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTSI Trading at 17.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.41%, as shares surge +29.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTSI rose by +29.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.87. In addition, VirTra Inc saw 34.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTSI starting from Givens John F. II, who purchase 6,550 shares at the price of $4.65 back on Dec 06. After this action, Givens John F. II now owns 84,772 shares of VirTra Inc, valued at $30,458 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.16 for the present operating margin

+57.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for VirTra Inc stands at +6.91. The total capital return value is set at 6.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.74. Equity return is now at value 19.47, with 11.71 for asset returns.

Based on VirTra Inc (VTSI), the company’s capital structure generated 28.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.11. Total debt to assets is 17.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, VirTra Inc (VTSI) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.