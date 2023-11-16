Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VSAT is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VSAT is $38.57, which is $18.6 above the current price. The public float for VSAT is 97.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSAT on November 16, 2023 was 1.56M shares.

VSAT) stock’s latest price update

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT)’s stock price has plunge by -2.92relation to previous closing price of 20.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-11 that Starlink is SpaceX’s answer to providing global, high-speed internet coverage using a network of thousands of satellites buzzing around the Earth.

VSAT’s Market Performance

VSAT’s stock has risen by 12.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.42% and a quarterly drop of -30.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.10% for Viasat, Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.28% for VSAT stock, with a simple moving average of -36.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSAT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for VSAT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VSAT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $30 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VSAT Trading at 1.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.45%, as shares sank -6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSAT rose by +12.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.08. In addition, Viasat, Inc. saw -36.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSAT starting from Miller Craig Andrew, who sale 150 shares at the price of $18.01 back on Nov 07. After this action, Miller Craig Andrew now owns 9,220 shares of Viasat, Inc., valued at $2,702 using the latest closing price.

Miller Craig Andrew, the Pres. Government Systems of Viasat, Inc., sale 150 shares at $15.38 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that Miller Craig Andrew is holding 9,370 shares at $2,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.10 for the present operating margin

+27.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viasat, Inc. stands at -8.51. The total capital return value is set at -2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.65. Equity return is now at value -24.46, with -8.08 for asset returns.

Based on Viasat, Inc. (VSAT), the company’s capital structure generated 72.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.12. Total debt to assets is 36.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 70.46. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.19, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Viasat, Inc. (VSAT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.