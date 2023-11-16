Veradigm Inc (MDRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85.

The public float for MDRX is 105.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.81% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of MDRX was 878.71K shares.

MDRX) stock’s latest price update

Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.24 compared to its previous closing price of 12.94. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Veradigm’s (MDRX) latest solution is likely to offer its clients the right payment option to each individual patient through the right communication channel.

MDRX’s Market Performance

Veradigm Inc (MDRX) has experienced a 0.32% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.30% drop in the past month, and a -3.73% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.23% for MDRX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.25% for MDRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -5.00% for the last 200 days.

MDRX Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.04. In addition, Veradigm Inc saw -28.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Poulton Richard J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Feb 16. After this action, Poulton Richard J. now owns 669,017 shares of Veradigm Inc, valued at $173,304 using the latest closing price.

Poulton Richard J., the CEO of Veradigm Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Poulton Richard J. is holding 679,017 shares at $173,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRX

Equity return is now at value 9.24, with 5.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veradigm Inc (MDRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.