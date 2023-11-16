Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has increased by 2.47 when compared to last closing price of 12.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-10-12 that Some of the tickers on Cramer’s radar for Thursday, Oct. 12, taken directly from my reporter’s notebook.

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) is $15.50, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for UTZ is 65.55M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UTZ on November 16, 2023 was 651.22K shares.

UTZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has seen a 9.23% increase in the past week, with a 12.96% rise in the past month, and a -11.19% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for UTZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.01% for UTZ’s stock, with a -15.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $15 based on the research report published on October 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UTZ Trading at 2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.70%, as shares surge +12.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ rose by +9.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.23. In addition, Utz Brands Inc saw -16.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Lissette Dylan, who purchase 15,686 shares at the price of $12.80 back on Nov 14. After this action, Lissette Dylan now owns 110,999 shares of Utz Brands Inc, valued at $200,781 using the latest closing price.

Lissette Dylan, the Director of Utz Brands Inc, purchase 15,873 shares at $15.75 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that Lissette Dylan is holding 95,313 shares at $250,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.15 for the present operating margin

+29.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at 3.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.02. Equity return is now at value 2.49, with 0.63 for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 141.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.53. Total debt to assets is 34.57, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.