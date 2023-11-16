Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Green Plains Inc’s (GPRE) Stock

The stock of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has seen a -1.17% decrease in the past week, with a -10.58% drop in the past month, and a -16.54% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for GPRE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.69% for GPRE stock, with a simple moving average of -17.46% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GPRE is 1.71. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Green Plains Inc (GPRE) is $40.30, which is $14.11 above the current market price. The public float for GPRE is 57.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.46% of that float. On November 16, 2023, GPRE’s average trading volume was 996.06K shares.

GPRE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ: GPRE) has decreased by -1.24 when compared to last closing price of 26.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.17% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-31 that Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.05 per share. This compares to loss of $1.27 per share a year ago.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $39 based on the research report published on May 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GPRE Trading at -10.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -8.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE fell by -1.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.36. In addition, Green Plains Inc saw -14.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from Becker Todd A, who sale 42,000 shares at the price of $31.78 back on May 24. After this action, Becker Todd A now owns 689,967 shares of Green Plains Inc, valued at $1,334,760 using the latest closing price.

van der Meulen Leslie, the EVP Product Mktg & Innovation of Green Plains Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $32.27 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that van der Meulen Leslie is holding 31,546 shares at $64,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.70 for the present operating margin

+2.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc stands at -3.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.55. Equity return is now at value -15.56, with -6.87 for asset returns.

Based on Green Plains Inc (GPRE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.86. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Green Plains Inc (GPRE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.