Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Energizer Holdings Inc’s (ENR) Stock

The stock of Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) has gone down by -0.36% for the week, with a 5.48% rise in the past month and a -2.29% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for ENR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.16% for ENR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.23% for the last 200 days.

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ENR is at 1.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ENR is $36.40, which is $4.02 above the current market price. The public float for ENR is 66.13M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.51% of that float. The average trading volume for ENR on November 16, 2023 was 834.40K shares.

ENR) stock’s latest price update

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE: ENR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.76 compared to its previous closing price of 36.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Energizer’s (ENR) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect a 2.6% increase in net sales, driven by solid performance from its Batteries & Lights and Auto Care segments.

ENR Trading at 3.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENR fell by -0.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.72. In addition, Energizer Holdings Inc saw 0.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENR starting from Vauth Robin, who sale 860 shares at the price of $32.61 back on Nov 28. After this action, Vauth Robin now owns 863 shares of Energizer Holdings Inc, valued at $28,045 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.89 for the present operating margin

+34.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Energizer Holdings Inc stands at -7.59. The total capital return value is set at 11.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.17. Equity return is now at value 82.33, with 3.09 for asset returns.

Based on Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR), the company’s capital structure generated 2,773.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.52. Total debt to assets is 79.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,747.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 95.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Energizer Holdings Inc (ENR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.