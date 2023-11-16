Understanding the 3.61% Volatility Levels of Quest Resource Holding Corp’s (QRHC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) has gone down by -3.40% for the week, with a -2.07% drop in the past month and a -2.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.61% for QRHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.23% for QRHC’s stock, with a 6.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) is $11.67, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for QRHC is 16.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QRHC on November 16, 2023 was 33.70K shares.

The stock of Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ: QRHC) has decreased by -6.46 when compared to last closing price of 7.59.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Dave Mossberg – Investor Relations Ray Hatch – Chief Executive Officer Brett Johnston – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Aaron Spychalla – Craig Hallum Gerry Sweeney – ROTH Capital Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright Greg Kitt – Pinnacle Fund George Melas – MKH Management Operator Thank you for standing by.

Analysts’ Opinion of QRHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QRHC stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for QRHC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for QRHC in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $13 based on the research report published on February 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

QRHC Trading at -4.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -1.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QRHC fell by -3.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.33. In addition, Quest Resource Holding Corp saw 16.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QRHC starting from WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, who purchase 607 shares at the price of $7.25 back on Oct 31. After this action, WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP now owns 1,265,435 shares of Quest Resource Holding Corp, valued at $4,401 using the latest closing price.

WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP, the 10% Owner of Quest Resource Holding Corp, purchase 2,755 shares at $7.25 during a trade that took place back on Oct 30, which means that WYNNEFIELD PARTNERS SMALL CAP is holding 1,418,338 shares at $19,966 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.58 for the present operating margin

+13.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quest Resource Holding Corp stands at -2.13. The total capital return value is set at 3.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.31. Equity return is now at value -11.84, with -4.65 for asset returns.

Based on Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC), the company’s capital structure generated 103.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.97. Total debt to assets is 40.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.62 and the total asset turnover is 1.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Quest Resource Holding Corp (QRHC) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.