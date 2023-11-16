Understanding the 2.18% Volatility Levels of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s (LNG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen a 0.92% increase in the past week, with a -0.84% drop in the past month, and a 5.14% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.18% for LNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.73% for LNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.76% for the last 200 days.

Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LNG is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LNG is $200.48, which is $28.69 above the current price. The public float for LNG is 234.61M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LNG on November 16, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

LNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cheniere Energy Inc. (AMEX: LNG) has dropped by -0.25 compared to previous close of 172.22. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Natural gas storage levels in Europe are indicating net outflows for the first time since spring, highlighting the continent’s reliance on LNG imports. Cheniere Energy, the largest LNG company in the world, reported notable financial achievements and highlighted the progress of its expansion projects. The LNG market remains sensitive to potential disruptions, and Asia’s total LNG imports are expected to continue growing, supporting prices. Cheniere is well-positioned to benefit from these trends.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNG stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for LNG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LNG in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $205 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LNG Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNG rose by +0.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $170.36. In addition, Cheniere Energy Inc. saw 14.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNG starting from BAILEY VICKY A, who sale 2,700 shares at the price of $141.50 back on Jan 03. After this action, BAILEY VICKY A now owns 33,862 shares of Cheniere Energy Inc., valued at $382,059 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.87 for the present operating margin

+34.15 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Inc. stands at +4.23. The total capital return value is set at 37.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cheniere Energy Inc. (LNG) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.