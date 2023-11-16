Understanding the 19.78% Volatility Levels of FLJ Group Ltd ADR’s (FLJ) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has gone down by -40.79% for the week, with a -52.18% drop in the past month and a -40.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 19.78% for FLJ. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -52.68% for FLJ stock, with a simple moving average of -80.27% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ) is above average at 0.02x. The 36-month beta value for FLJ is also noteworthy at -0.94. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLJ is $374.13, The public float for FLJ is 172.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.00% of that float. The average trading volume of FLJ on November 16, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

FLJ) stock’s latest price update

FLJ Group Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FLJ)’s stock price has decreased by -13.72 compared to its previous closing price of 0.13. However, the company has seen a -40.79% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-21 that Are you looking for the best penny stocks to buy after the stock market dropped today? Believe it or not there are plenty of cheap stocks to watch that are heading higher amid this big drop in major indexes.

FLJ Trading at -54.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.47%, as shares sank -56.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -55.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLJ fell by -40.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2291. In addition, FLJ Group Ltd ADR saw -95.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FLJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.20 for the present operating margin

-8.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for FLJ Group Ltd ADR stands at +125.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.15 and the total asset turnover is 2.77.

Conclusion

In summary, FLJ Group Ltd ADR (FLJ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.