Understanding the 12.70% Volatility Levels of Canopy Growth Corporation’s (CGC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has gone up by 2.41% for the week, with a -10.12% drop in the past month and a 16.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.70% for CGC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.71% for CGC stock, with a simple moving average of -50.92% for the last 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for CGC is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 4 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CGC is $0.72, which is $0.18 above than the current price. The public float for CGC is 634.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. The average trading volume of CGC on November 16, 2023 was 52.26M shares.

CGC) stock’s latest price update

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC)’s stock price has decreased by -1.34 compared to its previous closing price of 0.54. However, the company has seen a 2.41% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-15 that Canopy Growth has been slashing costs, but the business remains unprofitable. Its biggest backer, Constellation Brands, looks to be distancing itself from the cannabis producer.

CGC Trading at -28.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CGC rose by +3.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5507. In addition, Canopy Growth Corporation saw -76.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CGC starting from Lazzarato David Angelo, who sale 38,963 shares at the price of $0.71 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lazzarato David Angelo now owns 246,064 shares of Canopy Growth Corporation, valued at $27,664 using the latest closing price.

Yanofsky Theresa, the Director of Canopy Growth Corporation, sale 38,803 shares at $0.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that Yanofsky Theresa is holding 250,335 shares at $27,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.50 for the present operating margin

-12.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canopy Growth Corporation stands at -813.63. The total capital return value is set at -12.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -96.82. Equity return is now at value -98.75, with -46.24 for asset returns.

Based on Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC), the company’s capital structure generated 186.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.12. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 109.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.20.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.