Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) is 108.26x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for UBER is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 41 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) is $60.76, which is $7.02 above the current market price. The public float for UBER is 1.97B and currently, short sellers hold a 2.38% of that float. On November 16, 2023, UBER’s average trading volume was 18.92M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

UBER) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) has plunged by -0.04 when compared to previous closing price of 53.76, but the company has seen a 7.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Uber (UBER). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

UBER’s Market Performance

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has seen a 7.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.98% gain in the past month and a 20.25% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.34% for UBER. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.54% for UBER stock, with a simple moving average of 32.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBER

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBER stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for UBER by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UBER in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $60 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

UBER Trading at 16.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBER to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +26.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBER rose by +8.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +71.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.08. In addition, Uber Technologies Inc saw 117.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBER starting from West Tony, who sale 18,750 shares at the price of $51.40 back on Nov 10. After this action, West Tony now owns 181,339 shares of Uber Technologies Inc, valued at $963,709 using the latest closing price.

Hazelbaker Jill sale 20,000 shares at $50.29 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Hazelbaker Jill is holding 129,359 shares at $1,005,778 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBER

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+28.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Uber Technologies Inc stands at -28.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -41.57. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.14 for asset returns.

Based on Uber Technologies Inc (UBER), the company’s capital structure generated 159.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.48. Total debt to assets is 36.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 152.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.