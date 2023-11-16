Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (AMEX: TPHS)’s stock price has dropped by -27.05 in relation to previous closing price of 0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -34.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Benzinga reported 2023-04-04 that The most oversold stocks in the real estate sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TPHS is 31.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.29% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of TPHS was 25.91K shares.

TPHS’s Market Performance

TPHS stock saw a decrease of -34.25% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -31.51% and a quarterly a decrease of -28.38%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.77% for Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -30.97% for TPHS’s stock, with a -49.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPHS Trading at -33.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPHS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.12%, as shares sank -32.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPHS fell by -34.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3746. In addition, Trinity Place Holdings Inc saw -64.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPHS starting from Messinger, Matthew, who purchase 404 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Apr 14. After this action, Messinger, Matthew now owns 2,049,658 shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc, valued at $160 using the latest closing price.

Messinger, Matthew, the President and CEO of Trinity Place Holdings Inc, purchase 404 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Apr 13, which means that Messinger, Matthew is holding 2,049,254 shares at $162 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPHS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.55 for the present operating margin

-4.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Place Holdings Inc stands at -48.13. The total capital return value is set at -2.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.79. Equity return is now at value -202.01, with -13.45 for asset returns.

Based on Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS), the company’s capital structure generated 950.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 84.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 950.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 90.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 137.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trinity Place Holdings Inc (TPHS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.