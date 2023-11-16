Travelers Companies Inc.’s (TRV) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has gone up by 0.58% for the week, with a 0.11% rise in the past month and a 3.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.07% for TRV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.93% for TRV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.51% for the last 200 days.

Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is $190.78, which is $21.24 above the current market price. The public float for TRV is 227.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRV on November 16, 2023 was 1.26M shares.

The stock price of Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) has jumped by 0.50 compared to previous close of 168.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.58% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-24 that RLI Q3 results reflect higher gross premiums written and solid underwriting performance despite losses from Hawaiian wildfires.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRV stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TRV by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TRV in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $186 based on the research report published on October 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TRV Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +0.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRV rose by +0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.40. In addition, Travelers Companies Inc. saw -9.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRV starting from BESSETTE ANDY F, who sale 3,797 shares at the price of $169.38 back on Nov 03. After this action, BESSETTE ANDY F now owns 13,005 shares of Travelers Companies Inc., valued at $643,162 using the latest closing price.

Klein Michael Frederick, the EVP & President, Personal Ins. of Travelers Companies Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $175.05 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that Klein Michael Frederick is holding 14,080 shares at $1,750,479 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.05 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Travelers Companies Inc. stands at +7.65. The total capital return value is set at 8.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.65. Equity return is now at value 10.87, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), the company’s capital structure generated 35.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.99. Total debt to assets is 7.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.