Traeger Inc (COOK) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Traeger Inc (NYSE: COOK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.99 in relation to its previous close of 2.34. However, the company has experienced a -18.31% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Yahoo Finance reported 2023-11-12 that Grill maker Traeger (COOK) squeaked past third-quarter revenue estimates while coming in line with earnings projections of a loss of $0.12 per share. Traeger CEO Jeremy Andrus joins Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre to discuss the company’s growth outlook while considering consumer behavior in the post-pandemic period.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for COOK is 0.97. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for COOK is $4.16, which is $1.75 above the current price. The public float for COOK is 74.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of COOK on November 16, 2023 was 488.63K shares.

COOK’s Market Performance

COOK stock saw a decrease of -18.31% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -14.54% and a quarterly a decrease of -49.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.52% for Traeger Inc (COOK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.11% for COOK’s stock, with a -35.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COOK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COOK stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for COOK by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for COOK in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $3 based on the research report published on September 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

COOK Trading at -18.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COOK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.17%, as shares sank -12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COOK fell by -18.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.63. In addition, Traeger Inc saw -14.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COOK starting from Blosil Dominic, who sale 7,656 shares at the price of $4.01 back on Sep 11. After this action, Blosil Dominic now owns 1,375,865 shares of Traeger Inc, valued at $30,731 using the latest closing price.

HARDY JAMES H JR, the Chief Operating Officer of Traeger Inc, sale 6,293 shares at $4.01 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that HARDY JAMES H JR is holding 914,668 shares at $25,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COOK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.90 for the present operating margin

+29.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Traeger Inc stands at -58.26. The total capital return value is set at -11.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.42. Equity return is now at value -27.00, with -10.34 for asset returns.

Based on Traeger Inc (COOK), the company’s capital structure generated 147.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.61. Total debt to assets is 52.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Traeger Inc (COOK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.