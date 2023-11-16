Trading Update: Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock Endures 2.09% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, PFGC stock has gone up by 3.97%, with a monthly gain of 11.12% and a quarterly plunge of -0.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.09% for Performance Food Group Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.32% for PFGC’s stock, with a 5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) is 23.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFGC is 1.34. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is $75.00, which is $12.65 above the current market price. The public float for PFGC is 150.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On November 16, 2023, PFGC’s average trading volume was 943.62K shares.

PFGC) stock’s latest price update

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 62.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.97% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC ) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 9:00 AM ET Company Participants William Marshall – Vice President-Investor Relations George Holm – Chief Executive Officer Patrick Hatcher – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Edward Kelly – Wells Fargo Mark Carden – UBS Kelly Bania – BMO Capital Markets Brian Harbour – Morgan Stanley Alexander Slagle – Jefferies John Heinbockel – Guggenheim Jeffrey Bernstein – Barclays Andrew Wolf – CL King Lauren Silberman – Deutsche Bank Josh Long – Stephens Inc. William Reuter – Bank of America Peter Saleh – BTIG Jake Bartlett – Truist Securities Operator Good day and welcome to PFG’s Fiscal Year Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I would now like to turn the call over to Bill Marshall, Vice President, Investor Relations for PFG.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $80 based on the research report published on October 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFGC Trading at 7.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +11.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC rose by +3.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.43. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 6.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from Hagerty Patrick T., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $55.62 back on Oct 30. After this action, Hagerty Patrick T. now owns 155,035 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $111,240 using the latest closing price.

Hagerty Patrick T., the of Performance Food Group Company, sale 2,000 shares at $59.23 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Hagerty Patrick T. is holding 157,035 shares at $118,460 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.34 for the present operating margin

+10.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.69. The total capital return value is set at 9.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.85. Equity return is now at value 11.68, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 126.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.88. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 121.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.94 and the total asset turnover is 4.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.71.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.