Trading Update: NNN REIT Inc (NNN) Stock Endures 1.97% Monthly Volatility

The stock of NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has gone up by 0.08% for the week, with a 6.67% rise in the past month and a 0.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.97% for NNN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.45% for NNN’s stock, with a -5.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) is above average at 18.30x. The 36-month beta value for NNN is also noteworthy at 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price estimated by analysts for NNN is $42.33, which is $3.33 above than the current price. The public float for NNN is 181.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume of NNN on November 16, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

NNN) stock’s latest price update

NNN REIT Inc (NYSE: NNN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.05 compared to its previous closing price of 38.98. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that NNN REIT is a well-managed company and one of the best high-yield buys on the market. The company has consistent growth and a strong tenant portfolio, making it a stable investment option. Despite its recent stock price rally, NNN remains undervalued and offers great value for income-focused investors.

Analysts’ Opinion of NNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NNN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for NNN by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NNN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $40 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NNN Trading at 6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NNN rose by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.15. In addition, NNN REIT Inc saw -14.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NNN starting from Miller Michelle Lynn, who sale 1,250 shares at the price of $38.27 back on Nov 07. After this action, Miller Michelle Lynn now owns 56,868 shares of NNN REIT Inc, valued at $47,838 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+61.24 for the present operating margin

+67.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for NNN REIT Inc stands at +43.29. The total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.26. Equity return is now at value 9.46, with 4.68 for asset returns.

Based on NNN REIT Inc (NNN), the company’s capital structure generated 95.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.79. Total debt to assets is 48.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 95.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 228.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, NNN REIT Inc (NNN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.