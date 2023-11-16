Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has plunged by -1.45 when compared to previous closing price of 92.61, but the company has seen a -1.46% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that Trading activity on the Tradeweb European ETF marketplace reached EUR 52.4 billion in October, while the proportion of transactions processed via the AiEX tool was 83%. North America Equities were once again the most heavily-traded ETF category, with EUR 9.5 billion in total notional volume, of which 60% was attributed to ‘buys’. Total consolidated U.S. ETF notional value traded in October amounted to a record USD 71.1 billion, beating the platform’s previous best performance in March 2023 by USD 3.8 billion.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) is above average at 53.11x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) is $98.07, which is $5.3 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 113.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.34% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TW on November 16, 2023 was 852.69K shares.

TW’s Market Performance

TW’s stock has seen a -1.46% decrease for the week, with a 8.42% rise in the past month and a 10.30% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.27% for Tradeweb Markets Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.96% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of 19.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at 7.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.67%, as shares surge +9.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $89.06. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw 40.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Bruni Enrico, who sale 1,153 shares at the price of $93.00 back on Nov 10. After this action, Bruni Enrico now owns 67,994 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $107,229 using the latest closing price.

Bruni Enrico, the Managing Director, Europe/Asia of Tradeweb Markets Inc, sale 6,672 shares at $93.01 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Bruni Enrico is holding 69,147 shares at $620,548 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 7.18, with 5.76 for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.