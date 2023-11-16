Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) has jumped by 0.37 compared to previous close of 206.73. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-14 that The stock market is not always right or rational, or is it just early? It makes investors scratch their heads when a company reports earnings that miss analyst expectations, but the stock goes higher.

Tractor Supply Co. (NASDAQ: TSCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for TSCO is 107.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.88% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of TSCO was 1.22M shares.

TSCO’s Market Performance

TSCO stock saw an increase of 4.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.04% and a quarterly increase of -5.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.36% for TSCO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSCO stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for TSCO by listing it as a “Perform.” The predicted price for TSCO in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $210 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TSCO Trading at 1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.88%, as shares surge +0.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSCO rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $196.96. In addition, Tractor Supply Co. saw -7.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSCO starting from Brown Joy, who sale 500 shares at the price of $221.59 back on Aug 15. After this action, Brown Joy now owns 1,855 shares of Tractor Supply Co., valued at $110,798 using the latest closing price.

Barton Kurt D, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Tractor Supply Co., sale 7,487 shares at $222.43 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Barton Kurt D is holding 19,574 shares at $1,665,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSCO

Equity return is now at value 55.78, with 13.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.