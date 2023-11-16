The Volatility of Lumen Technologies Inc’s (LUMN) Stock: A 9.35% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has gone up by 9.35% for the week, with a -7.17% drop in the past month and a -24.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 12.45% for LUMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.22% for LUMN’s stock, with a -39.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LUMN is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) is $2.06, which is $0.77 above the current market price. The public float for LUMN is 989.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.26% of that float. On November 16, 2023, LUMN’s average trading volume was 16.83M shares.

LUMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE: LUMN) has decreased by -6.50 when compared to last closing price of 1.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.35% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that Lumen announced a new five-year contract with the Department of Defense. Insiders bought over $1.5 million in stock last week after its post-earnings plunge.

LUMN Trading at -5.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.95%, as shares sank -6.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUMN rose by +10.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2833. In addition, Lumen Technologies Inc saw -75.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUMN starting from Fowler James, who purchase 70,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Nov 07. After this action, Fowler James now owns 153,038 shares of Lumen Technologies Inc, valued at $97,916 using the latest closing price.

Stansbury Christopher, the EVP and CFO of Lumen Technologies Inc, purchase 500,000 shares at $1.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that Stansbury Christopher is holding 500,000 shares at $549,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.84 for the present operating margin

+35.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lumen Technologies Inc stands at -8.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.28. Equity return is now at value -153.72, with -25.07 for asset returns.

Based on Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 210.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.83. Total debt to assets is 48.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 206.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.85. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.