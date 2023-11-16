The Volatility of Granite Ridge Resources Inc’s (GRNT) Stock: A -0.49% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) has seen a -0.49% decrease in the past week, with a -7.35% drop in the past month, and a -22.04% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for GRNT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.47% for GRNT’s stock, with a -4.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT) is above average at 4.27x. The 36-month beta value for GRNT is also noteworthy at 0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GRNT is $8.67, which is $2.62 above than the current price. The public float for GRNT is 55.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. The average trading volume of GRNT on November 16, 2023 was 557.31K shares.

GRNT) stock’s latest price update

Granite Ridge Resources Inc (NYSE: GRNT)’s stock price has soared by 0.83 in relation to previous closing price of 6.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 10, 2023 11:00 AM ET Company Participants Wes Harris – IR Representative Luke Brandenberg – Chief Executive Officer Tyler Farquharson – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Ciello – Stephens Inc. John Abbott – Bank of America Jeff Robertson – Water Tower Research Operator Good morning. My name is Rob and I will be your conference operator today.

Analysts’ Opinion of GRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GRNT stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GRNT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GRNT in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GRNT Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GRNT fell by -0.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.12. In addition, Granite Ridge Resources Inc saw -33.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GRNT starting from Farquharson Tyler, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $6.03 back on Nov 14. After this action, Farquharson Tyler now owns 48,186 shares of Granite Ridge Resources Inc, valued at $15,075 using the latest closing price.

Brandenberg Luke C, the President and CEO of Granite Ridge Resources Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Brandenberg Luke C is holding 52,320 shares at $15,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+60.74 for the present operating margin

+63.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Granite Ridge Resources Inc stands at +52.74. The total capital return value is set at 58.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 51.02. Equity return is now at value 35.17, with 26.73 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 13.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.82. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Granite Ridge Resources Inc (GRNT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.