The Impact of Market Fluctuations on American Water Works Co. Inc.’s (AWK) Stock

The stock of American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) has gone up by 3.42% for the week, with a 8.44% rise in the past month and a -5.61% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.32% for AWK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.69% for AWK’s stock, with a -6.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) is above average at 27.10x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) is $148.00, which is $17.55 above the current market price. The public float for AWK is 194.29M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AWK on November 16, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

AWK) stock’s latest price update

American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE: AWK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.55 compared to its previous closing price of 129.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that American Water’s (AWK) unit, Pennsylvania American Water, will benefit from this transaction. It will make significant capital investments and ensure high-quality service to its customers in the Butler region.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AWK stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for AWK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AWK in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $134 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AWK Trading at 3.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares surge +10.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK rose by +3.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $121.75. In addition, American Water Works Co. Inc. saw -14.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Marberry Michael, who purchase 3,786 shares at the price of $130.20 back on Nov 06. After this action, Marberry Michael now owns 7,459 shares of American Water Works Co. Inc., valued at $492,937 using the latest closing price.

GOSS MARTHA CLARK, the Director of American Water Works Co. Inc., purchase 56 shares at $141.07 during a trade that took place back on Aug 28, which means that GOSS MARTHA CLARK is holding 35,960 shares at $7,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.57 for the present operating margin

+40.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Co. Inc. stands at +21.62. The total capital return value is set at 6.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.50. Equity return is now at value 10.42, with 3.23 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 161.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.82. Total debt to assets is 43.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.59.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.