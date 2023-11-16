The -13.88% Decline of Reborn Coffee Inc’s (REBN) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, REBN stock has gone up by 17.19%, with a monthly decline of -3.74% and a quarterly plunge of -40.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.63% for Reborn Coffee Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.07% for REBN’s stock, with a -46.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.58.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) is $2.00, which is $1.6 above the current market price. The public float for REBN is 4.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of REBN on November 16, 2023 was 41.65K shares.

REBN) stock’s latest price update

Reborn Coffee Inc (NASDAQ: REBN)’s stock price has soared by 18.95 in relation to previous closing price of 0.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-30 that BREA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) (“Reborn”, or the “Company”), a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, today announced today it will participate at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference September 11–12, 2023.

REBN Trading at -13.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.56%, as shares sank -4.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REBN rose by +17.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3630. In addition, Reborn Coffee Inc saw -50.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REBN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-109.26 for the present operating margin

+59.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Reborn Coffee Inc stands at -109.70. The total capital return value is set at -55.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.25. Equity return is now at value -122.32, with -47.06 for asset returns.

Based on Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN), the company’s capital structure generated 89.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.32. Total debt to assets is 45.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 8,309.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.40.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Reborn Coffee Inc (REBN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.