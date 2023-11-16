The -13.88% Decline of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (MIRA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MIRA stock has gone up by 86.90%, with a monthly decline of -6.65% and a quarterly plunge of -54.62%. The volatility ratio for the week is 30.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.07% for Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 44.66% for MIRA’s stock, with a -33.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) is $16.50, The public float for MIRA is 5.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On November 16, 2023, MIRA’s average trading volume was 73.96K shares.

MIRA) stock’s latest price update

Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MIRA)’s stock price has increased by 72.51 compared to its previous closing price of 1.71. However, the company has seen a 86.90% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PennyStocks reported 2023-09-18 that Penny stocks represent an exciting yet risky path to profits for active investors. Defined as stocks priced under $5 per share, these cheap equities boast the potential for astronomical returns on minimal investments.

MIRA Trading at -14.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -63.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 30.61%, as shares sank -2.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRA rose by +86.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0300. In addition, Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -60.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRA starting from Cappy George, who purchase 119,048 shares at the price of $7.00 back on Aug 07. After this action, Cappy George now owns 2,859,318 shares of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $833,336 using the latest closing price.

Cappy George, the 10% Owner of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 157,170 shares at $7.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 02, which means that Cappy George is holding 2,740,270 shares at $1,100,190 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRA

The total capital return value is set at -575.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch -806.93.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mira Pharmaceuticals Inc (MIRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.