The -13.88% Decline of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc’s (ATRA) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ATRA stock has gone up by 63.67%, with a monthly decline of -73.64% and a quarterly plunge of -73.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 45.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 18.03% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -62.51% for ATRA’s stock, with a -82.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) is $10.53, which is $10.14 above the current market price. The public float for ATRA is 96.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.92% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ATRA on November 16, 2023 was 2.91M shares.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATRA)’s stock price has soared by 3.31 in relation to previous closing price of 0.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 63.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-11-15 that Penny stocks are often priced under $5 per share. They attract traders seeking big gains.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $1 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ATRA Trading at -71.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 18.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 45.17%, as shares sank -70.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA rose by +68.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9990. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc saw -88.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Gallagher Carol Giltner, who purchase 90,980 shares at the price of $0.31 back on Nov 14. After this action, Gallagher Carol Giltner now owns 459,418 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, valued at $28,186 using the latest closing price.

Gallagher Carol Giltner, the Director of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, purchase 179,020 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that Gallagher Carol Giltner is holding 368,438 shares at $40,029 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.86 for the present operating margin

+77.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc stands at -359.12. The total capital return value is set at -108.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.21. Equity return is now at value -425.97, with -104.20 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 56.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.15. Total debt to assets is 19.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -29.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.