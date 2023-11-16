The -13.88% Decline of Akamai Technologies Inc’s (AKAM) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) has gone up by 1.36% for the week, with a 4.11% rise in the past month and a 11.83% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.68% for AKAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.35% for AKAM’s stock, with a 22.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 33.80x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) by analysts is $117.94, which is $5.88 above the current market price. The public float for AKAM is 148.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.12% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of AKAM was 1.74M shares.

AKAM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKAM) has plunged by -0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 112.12, but the company has seen a 1.36% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

AKAM Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.13%, as shares surge +4.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.62. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc saw 32.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from Joseph Paul C, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $112.50 back on Nov 15. After this action, Joseph Paul C now owns 24,065 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc, valued at $450,000 using the latest closing price.

Ranganathan Madhu, the Director of Akamai Technologies Inc, sale 3,386 shares at $110.65 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Ranganathan Madhu is holding 5,356 shares at $374,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 12.04, with 5.83 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

To sum up, Akamai Technologies Inc (AKAM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.