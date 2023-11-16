Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX) has decreased by -8.44 when compared to last closing price of 0.50. Despite this, the company has experienced a 182.56% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that Shares of pharmaceutical specialist Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAD: TENX ) are skyrocketing on Monday amid encouraging regulatory news. More specifically, with a focus on addressing cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, Tenax has received clearance for its investigational new drug (IND) application for its pulmonary hypertension therapeutic.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.79.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) is $5.50, which is $5.04 above the current market price. The public float for TENX is 23.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TENX on November 16, 2023 was 6.70M shares.

TENX’s Market Performance

The stock of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has seen a 182.56% increase in the past week, with a 45.83% rise in the past month, and a 25.35% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 54.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.44% for TENX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 69.43% for TENX stock, with a simple moving average of 8.50% for the last 200 days.

TENX Trading at 60.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 54.64%, as shares surge +62.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +53.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +193.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2788. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc saw -79.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

The total capital return value is set at -323.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -369.17. Equity return is now at value -92.30, with -84.60 for asset returns.

Based on Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX), the company’s capital structure generated 54.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.12. Total debt to assets is 23.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.79.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.