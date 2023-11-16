Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TNGX) has plunged by -7.18 when compared to previous closing price of 7.80, but the company has seen a -19.07% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-23 that We are circling back on clinical stage developmental concern Tango Therapeutics, Inc. for the first time since November 2022. The company recently raised capital to fund all operations well into 2027, and a beneficial owner/director just added just over $2.4 million of new shares to their stake. An updated analysis on Tango Therapeutics follows in the paragraphs below.

while the 36-month beta value is 0.92.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) is $17.60, which is $10.36 above the current market price. The public float for TNGX is 52.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNGX on November 16, 2023 was 1.20M shares.

TNGX’s Market Performance

The stock of Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has seen a -19.07% decrease in the past week, with a 0.49% rise in the past month, and a 1.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for TNGX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.46% for TNGX’s stock, with a 31.56% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on October 20, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

TNGX Trading at -17.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares sank -0.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX fell by -19.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.99. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNGX starting from Crystal Adam, who sale 7,507 shares at the price of $8.39 back on Nov 01. After this action, Crystal Adam now owns 81,250 shares of Tango Therapeutics Inc, valued at $62,994 using the latest closing price.

Boxer Capital, LLC, the of Tango Therapeutics Inc, purchase 500,000 shares at $6.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 16, which means that Boxer Capital, LLC is holding 8,198,642 shares at $3,420,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-446.79 for the present operating margin

+83.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tango Therapeutics Inc stands at -435.14. The total capital return value is set at -34.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15. Equity return is now at value -36.40, with -22.42 for asset returns.

Based on Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX), the company’s capital structure generated 16.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 14.15. Total debt to assets is 9.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tango Therapeutics Inc (TNGX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.