Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) is $21.25, which is $18.21 above the current market price. The public float for SYRS is 16.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYRS on November 16, 2023 was 59.80K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

SYRS) stock’s latest price update

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.76 in comparison to its previous close of 2.72, however, the company has experienced a 2.01% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Karen Hunady – Director of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Nancy Simonian – President & Chief Executive Officer Conley Chee – Chief Operating Officer David Roth – Chief Medical Officer Jason Haas – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Ted Tenthoff – Piper Sandler Phil Nadeau – TD Cowen Operator Good morning and welcome to Syros Pharmaceuticals Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] This call is being webcast live on the Investors and Media section of Syros’ website at www.syros.com.

SYRS’s Market Performance

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has seen a 2.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 33.92% gain in the past month and a -25.31% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.46% for SYRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.92% for SYRS’s stock, with a -10.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for SYRS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SYRS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $15 based on the research report published on November 04, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

SYRS Trading at -1.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.51%, as shares surge +42.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.56. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -15.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYRS starting from Roth David, who sale 7,348 shares at the price of $3.95 back on Jul 31. After this action, Roth David now owns 0 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $29,025 using the latest closing price.

Olson Eric R, the Chief Scientific Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 689 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Jul 17, which means that Olson Eric R is holding 6,661 shares at $2,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-849.21 for the present operating margin

+80.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -636.12. The total capital return value is set at -73.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -56.07. Equity return is now at value -126.86, with -48.54 for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 49.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.23. Total debt to assets is 26.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 48.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -9.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.87.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.