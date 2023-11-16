Symbotic Inc (SYM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Symbotic Inc (SYM) has seen a 13.87% increase in the past week, with a -18.60% drop in the past month, and a -1.88% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.75% for SYM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.29% for SYM stock, with a simple moving average of 14.42% for the last 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.69.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for SYM is 24.59M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SYM on November 16, 2023 was 921.14K shares.

SYM) stock’s latest price update

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM)’s stock price has plunge by 4.99relation to previous closing price of 35.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 13.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InsiderTrades reported 2023-11-15 that Next-gen technologies can lead to early retirement if you choose the right ones to invest in. Following smart money can help mitigate risk.

Analysts’ Opinion of SYM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYM stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for SYM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SYM in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $50 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SYM Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.25%, as shares sank -10.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYM rose by +13.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.26. In addition, Symbotic Inc saw 215.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SYM starting from Dunn Michael David, who sale 5,558 shares at the price of $31.21 back on Oct 03. After this action, Dunn Michael David now owns 96,114 shares of Symbotic Inc, valued at $173,473 using the latest closing price.

Ernst Thomas C JR, the Chief Financial Officer of Symbotic Inc, sale 39,723 shares at $39.05 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Ernst Thomas C JR is holding 426 shares at $1,551,178 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SYM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.66 for the present operating margin

+16.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Symbotic Inc stands at -1.16. The total capital return value is set at -74.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -489.19, with -2.93 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Symbotic Inc (SYM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.