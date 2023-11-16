Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) is $15.80, which is $13.34 above the current market price. The public float for STRO is 57.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.13% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of STRO on November 16, 2023 was 490.12K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

STRO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: STRO) has increased by 3.80 when compared to last closing price of 2.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Sutro Biopharma (STRO) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

STRO’s Market Performance

Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) has experienced a 1.23% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.42% drop in the past month, and a -41.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.49% for STRO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.52% for STRO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -46.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of STRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STRO stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for STRO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for STRO in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $12 based on the research report published on November 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

STRO Trading at -26.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.13%, as shares sank -30.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STRO rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Sutro Biopharma Inc saw -69.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STRO starting from Shtylla Brunilda, who sale 15,428 shares at the price of $4.71 back on Aug 28. After this action, Shtylla Brunilda now owns 0 shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc, valued at $72,595 using the latest closing price.

Shtylla Brunilda, the Chief Business Officer of Sutro Biopharma Inc, sale 11,613 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that Shtylla Brunilda is holding 12,928 shares at $53,282 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-190.26 for the present operating margin

+87.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sutro Biopharma Inc stands at -175.89. The total capital return value is set at -44.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.35. Equity return is now at value -100.83, with -41.43 for asset returns.

Based on Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO), the company’s capital structure generated 23.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.85. Total debt to assets is 12.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 15.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Sutro Biopharma Inc (STRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.