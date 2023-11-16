Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SGRY is 2.82. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) is $43.20, which is $12.12 above the current market price. The public float for SGRY is 66.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.18% of that float. On November 16, 2023, SGRY’s average trading volume was 795.59K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

SGRY) stock’s latest price update

Surgery Partners Inc (NASDAQ: SGRY)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.98 in comparison to its previous close of 30.18, however, the company has experienced a 13.51% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that Surgery Partners (SGRY) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY’s stock has risen by 13.51% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 22.51% and a quarterly drop of -3.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.53% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.22% for Surgery Partners Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 24.70% for SGRY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $35 based on the research report published on November 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGRY Trading at 13.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.53%, as shares surge +23.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +13.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.22. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc saw 11.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Bane Harrison R., who sale 3,835 shares at the price of $35.98 back on Sep 05. After this action, Bane Harrison R. now owns 46,709 shares of Surgery Partners Inc, valued at $137,995 using the latest closing price.

Doherty David T, the Chief Financial Officer of Surgery Partners Inc, sale 2,000 shares at $36.12 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Doherty David T is holding 77,535 shares at $72,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -2.16, with -0.52 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.