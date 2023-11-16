Sprout Social Inc (SPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT)’s stock price has increased by 4.63 compared to its previous closing price of 53.40. However, the company has seen a 12.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-03 that Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 2, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Jason Rechel – Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development Justyn Howard – Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder Joe Del Preto – Chief Financial Officer Ryan Barretto – President Conference Call Participants David Hynes – Canaccord Genuity Adam Hotchkiss – Goldman Sachs Robert Morelli – Needham & Company Robert Oliver – Baird Michael Vidovic – KeyBanc Fiona Hynes – Morgan Stanley Matthew VanVliet – BTIG Clarke Jeffries – Piper Sandler Nicholas Zangler – Stephens, Inc. Operator Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Sprout Social Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

, and the 36-month beta value for SPT is at 1.03. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price suggested by analysts for SPT is $62.46, which is $6.59 above the current market price. The public float for SPT is 47.27M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.52% of that float. The average trading volume for SPT on November 16, 2023 was 615.32K shares.

SPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Sprout Social Inc (SPT) has seen a 12.17% increase in the past week, with a 9.85% rise in the past month, and a 23.20% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.70% for SPT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.03% for SPT’s stock, with a 8.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $78 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SPT Trading at 15.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.13%, as shares surge +14.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT rose by +12.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.51. In addition, Sprout Social Inc saw -1.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Howard Justyn Russell, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.48 back on Nov 09. After this action, Howard Justyn Russell now owns 0 shares of Sprout Social Inc, valued at $949,660 using the latest closing price.

Howard Justyn Russell, the Chairman and CEO of Sprout Social Inc, sale 20,000 shares at $49.98 during a trade that took place back on Nov 08, which means that Howard Justyn Russell is holding 0 shares at $999,505 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-20.36 for the present operating margin

+76.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc stands at -19.79. The total capital return value is set at -31.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.75. Equity return is now at value -40.96, with -17.17 for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social Inc (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 15.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.27. Total debt to assets is 7.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sprout Social Inc (SPT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.