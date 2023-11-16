Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) Stock Records 4.35% Quarterly Movement

In the past week, PHYS stock has gone up by 0.72%, with a monthly gain of 3.02% and a quarterly surge of 4.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.79%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.04% for Sprott Physical Gold Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.12% for PHYS’s stock, with a 1.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.11.

The public float for PHYS is 397.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a – of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of PHYS was 2.25M shares.

PHYS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSE: PHYS) has decreased by -0.20 when compared to last closing price of 15.38. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. ETF Trends reported 2023-11-07 that Higher-for-longer interest rates paired with geopolitical factors are increasing demand for gold. Costco stores are witnessing this demand for the precious metal amid a safe haven scramble.

PHYS Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.79%, as shares surge +1.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHYS rose by +0.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.38. In addition, Sprott Physical Gold Trust saw 8.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sprott Physical Gold Trust (PHYS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.