SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SOFI is 1.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SOFI is $9.26, which is $2.43 above the current price. The public float for SOFI is 885.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on November 16, 2023 was 29.76M shares.

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI)’s stock price has dropped by -7.33 in relation to previous closing price of 7.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-16 that SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock’s prospects.

SOFI’s Market Performance

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has experienced a -0.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.10% drop in the past month, and a -16.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.01% for SOFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.85% for SOFI’s stock, with a -7.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $8 based on the research report published on November 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SOFI Trading at -12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares sank -9.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.30. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc saw 48.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 44,000 shares at the price of $6.78 back on Nov 09. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 7,239,289 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc, valued at $298,245 using the latest closing price.

Lapointe Christopher, the CFO and PAO of SoFi Technologies Inc, purchase 14,950 shares at $6.69 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Lapointe Christopher is holding 827,068 shares at $100,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -7.15, with -1.77 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 101.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high..