So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) Stock Faces 12.66% Weekly Volatility

The stock of So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) has seen a 14.00% increase in the past week, with a 11.76% gain in the past month, and a -5.79% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.55% for SY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.13% for SY’s stock, with a -38.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 48.93x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted for So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) by analysts is $15.87, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for SY is 68.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of SY was 90.31K shares.

SY) stock’s latest price update

So-Young International Inc ADR (NASDAQ: SY)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.68 in comparison to its previous close of 1.03, however, the company has experienced a 14.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that BEIJING, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) (“So-Young” or the “Company”), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, before U.S. markets open on November 20, 2023. So-Young’s management will hold an earnings conference call on Monday, November 20, 2023, at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Analysts’ Opinion of SY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SY stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SY in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on March 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SY Trading at 9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.66%, as shares surge +26.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SY rose by +14.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9609. In addition, So-Young International Inc ADR saw -11.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.17 for the present operating margin

+68.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for So-Young International Inc ADR stands at -5.21. The total capital return value is set at -3.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.58. Equity return is now at value 0.75, with 0.57 for asset returns.

Based on So-Young International Inc ADR (SY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.77. Total debt to assets is 2.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, So-Young International Inc ADR (SY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.