Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 50.75x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for SNN is at 0.68. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SNN is $31.48, which is $5.79 above the current market price. The public float for SNN is 435.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.24% of that float. The average trading volume for SNN on November 16, 2023 was 1.42M shares.

SNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Smith & Nephew plc ADR (NYSE: SNN) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 25.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Proactive Investors reported 2023-11-10 that Smith & Nephew PLC (LSE:SN)’s underperformance is set to change, according to Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS). The investment bank has initiated coverage of the medical technology outfit with a buy rating and price target of 1,400p, around 40% higher than today’s share price.

SNN’s Market Performance

SNN’s stock has risen by 4.94% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.18% and a quarterly drop of -6.41%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Smith & Nephew plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.87% for SNN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.17% for the last 200 days.

SNN Trading at 6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.84%, as shares surge +13.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNN rose by +4.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.33. In addition, Smith & Nephew plc ADR saw -4.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.11 for the present operating margin

+66.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Nephew plc ADR stands at +4.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 4.14, with 2.21 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 28.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Smith & Nephew plc ADR (SNN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.