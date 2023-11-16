Should You Invest in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for XFOR is at 0.64. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XFOR is $3.45, which is $2.66 above the current market price. The public float for XFOR is 126.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 9.13% of that float. The average trading volume for XFOR on November 16, 2023 was 1.62M shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.15 in relation to its previous close of 0.79. However, the company has experienced a 6.09% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-10 that BOSTON, Nov. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — X4 Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: XFOR), a company driven to improve the lives of people with rare diseases of the immune system, today announced that management will be participating in fireside chats at the upcoming Stifel Healthcare Conference being held in New York City, from November 14-15, 2023, and the Piper Sandler 35th Annual Healthcare Conference being held in New York City, from November 28-30, 2023.

XFOR’s Market Performance

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) has experienced a 6.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.42% drop in the past month, and a -33.98% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.63% for XFOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.99% for XFOR’s stock, with a -40.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XFOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XFOR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for XFOR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for XFOR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $3 based on the research report published on August 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

XFOR Trading at -17.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XFOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.75%, as shares sank -7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XFOR rose by +6.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7902. In addition, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -20.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XFOR starting from Ragan Paula, who sale 39,906 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Nov 03. After this action, Ragan Paula now owns 836,441 shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $35,915 using the latest closing price.

Mostafa Adam S., the Chief Financial Officer of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 230,645 shares at $0.73 during a trade that took place back on Nov 01, which means that Mostafa Adam S. is holding 80,221 shares at $168,371 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XFOR

Equity return is now at value -171.72, with -77.53 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (XFOR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.