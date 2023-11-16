Should You Invest in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) Now?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for ITUB is at 0.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ITUB is $6.45, which is $0.25 above the current market price. The public float for ITUB is 4.81B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.58% of that float. The average trading volume for ITUB on November 16, 2023 was 16.22M shares.

ITUB) stock’s latest price update

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (NYSE: ITUB)’s stock price has plunge by 0.73relation to previous closing price of 6.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-08 that Investors with an interest in Banks – Foreign stocks have likely encountered both Banco Itau (ITUB) and HDFC Bank (HDB). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

ITUB’s Market Performance

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has seen a 4.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 17.63% gain in the past month and a 15.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.19% for ITUB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.71% for ITUB’s stock, with a 17.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ITUB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ITUB stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ITUB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ITUB in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $6.10 based on the research report published on October 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ITUB Trading at 12.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ITUB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +15.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ITUB rose by +4.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.69. In addition, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR saw 36.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ITUB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.60 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.26. Equity return is now at value 18.75, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB), the company’s capital structure generated 432.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.22. Total debt to assets is 31.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 174.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. ADR (ITUB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.