Should You Invest in Gentex Corp. (GNTX) Now?

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for GNTX is at 0.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for GNTX is $36.33, which is $5.65 above the current market price. The public float for GNTX is 232.75M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.13% of that float. The average trading volume for GNTX on November 16, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

GNTX) stock’s latest price update

Gentex Corp. (NASDAQ: GNTX)’s stock price has increased by 0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 30.59. However, the company has seen a 2.99% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that The Zacks Style Scores offers investors a way to easily find top-rated stocks based on their investing style. Here’s why you should take advantage.

GNTX’s Market Performance

Gentex Corp. (GNTX) has seen a 2.99% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.86% decline in the past month and a -3.67% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for GNTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.30% for GNTX’s stock, with a 3.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $33 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GNTX Trading at -1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.83%, as shares surge +0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.71. In addition, Gentex Corp. saw 12.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR, who sale 4,416 shares at the price of $33.52 back on Jul 31. After this action, ANDERSON JOSEPH B JR now owns 4,716 shares of Gentex Corp., valued at $148,043 using the latest closing price.

Starkoff Kathleen, the Director of Gentex Corp., sale 4,430 shares at $33.20 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Starkoff Kathleen is holding 21,441 shares at $147,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corp. stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 18.21, with 16.09 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Gentex Corp. (GNTX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.