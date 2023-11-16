Should You Invest in Denny’s Corp. (DENN) Now?

Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DENN is at 1.86. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DENN is $11.43, which is $1.7 above the current market price. The public float for DENN is 50.69M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.95% of that float. The average trading volume for DENN on November 16, 2023 was 622.97K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

DENN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Denny’s Corp. (NASDAQ: DENN) has surged by 4.96 when compared to previous closing price of 9.27, but the company has seen a 9.82% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-30 that Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 30, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Curt Nichols – Vice President, Investor Relations and Finance Kelli Valade – President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Verostek – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Tamas – Oppenheimer Jake Bartlett – Truist Securities Nick Setyan – Wedbush Securities Todd Brooks – Benchmark Company Eric Gonzalez – KeyBanc Capital Markets Andrew Wolf – CL King Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Denny’s Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

DENN’s Market Performance

DENN’s stock has risen by 9.82% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.45% and a quarterly drop of -0.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for Denny’s Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.33% for DENN’s stock, with a -8.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $12 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DENN Trading at 12.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.38%, as shares surge +12.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN rose by +9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.79. In addition, Denny’s Corp. saw 5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from Dunn Stephen C., who sale 45,000 shares at the price of $8.83 back on Sep 15. After this action, Dunn Stephen C. now owns 67,496 shares of Denny’s Corp., valued at $397,161 using the latest closing price.

MILLER JOHN C, the Director of Denny’s Corp., sale 25,000 shares at $9.08 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that MILLER JOHN C is holding 878,126 shares at $227,090 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.06 for the present operating margin

+27.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corp. stands at +16.37. The total capital return value is set at 18.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Denny’s Corp. (DENN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.