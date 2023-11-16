ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW)’s stock price has plunge by -0.50relation to previous closing price of 654.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC reported 2023-11-12 that TipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Apple and Amazon.

The price-to-earnings ratio for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE: NOW) is 84.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NOW is 1.01. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 30 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ServiceNow Inc (NOW) is $652.64, which is $1.74 above the current market price. The public float for NOW is 203.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.30% of that float. On November 16, 2023, NOW’s average trading volume was 1.11M shares.

NOW’s Market Performance

The stock of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has seen a 4.09% increase in the past week, with a 14.50% rise in the past month, and a 19.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for NOW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.98% for NOW stock, with a simple moving average of 24.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOW stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for NOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOW in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $704 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NOW Trading at 13.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.00%, as shares surge +18.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOW rose by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $591.50. In addition, ServiceNow Inc saw 67.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOW starting from Smith Paul John, who sale 129 shares at the price of $635.47 back on Nov 13. After this action, Smith Paul John now owns 2,057 shares of ServiceNow Inc, valued at $81,975 using the latest closing price.

ELMER RUSSELL S, the General Counsel of ServiceNow Inc, sale 69 shares at $633.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 13, which means that ELMER RUSSELL S is holding 4,225 shares at $43,731 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.90 for the present operating margin

+78.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceNow Inc stands at +4.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.04. Equity return is now at value 27.10, with 12.11 for asset returns.

Based on ServiceNow Inc (NOW), the company’s capital structure generated 44.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.73. Total debt to assets is 16.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ServiceNow Inc (NOW) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.