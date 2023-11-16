Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) has surged by 1.53 when compared to previous closing price of 82.50, but the company has seen a 3.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) witnesses a hammer chart pattern, indicating support found by the stock after losing some value lately. This coupled with an upward trend in earnings estimate revisions could mean a trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) is $134.24, which is $50.48 above the current market price. The public float for SRPT is 88.13M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SRPT on November 16, 2023 was 1.47M shares.

SRPT’s Market Performance

The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has seen a 3.80% increase in the past week, with a -29.41% drop in the past month, and a -24.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.71% for SRPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.95% for SRPT stock, with a simple moving average of -30.46% for the last 200 days.

SRPT Trading at -23.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -26.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRPT rose by +3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.51. In addition, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc saw -35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRPT starting from Barry Richard, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $78.81 back on Nov 03. After this action, Barry Richard now owns 140,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,940,500 using the latest closing price.

INGRAM DOUGLAS S, the President & CEO of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, purchase 25,225 shares at $79.36 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that INGRAM DOUGLAS S is holding 390,307 shares at $2,001,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-56.83 for the present operating margin

+80.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc stands at -75.40. The total capital return value is set at -25.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.71. Equity return is now at value -115.61, with -22.05 for asset returns.

Based on Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT), the company’s capital structure generated 420.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.77. Total debt to assets is 51.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 416.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.00.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.