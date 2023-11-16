Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Sadot Group Inc (NASDAQ: SDOT)’s stock price has plunge by -19.89relation to previous closing price of 0.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -21.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-11-10 that FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 10, 2023 / Sadot Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SDOT) (the “Sadot Group” or the “Company”), an emerging player in the global food supply chain sector, today announced that the Company plans to file their results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, on Tuesday November 14th, 2023. Sadot Group Inc. will then follow up their SEC filing by hosting an associated conference call on Wednesday November 15th, 2023, at 11:00 AM Eastern Standard Time to discuss the results for the quarter ending September 30, 2023, with its management team.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SDOT is 1.20.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The public float for SDOT is 28.85M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. On November 16, 2023, SDOT’s average trading volume was 182.20K shares.

SDOT’s Market Performance

SDOT stock saw a decrease of -21.23% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.38% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.57% for Sadot Group Inc (SDOT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -18.60% for SDOT’s stock, with a -47.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SDOT Trading at -28.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.33%, as shares sank -25.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDOT fell by -21.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6956. In addition, Sadot Group Inc saw -36.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SDOT starting from Khan Ahmed, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $0.99 back on Aug 28. After this action, Khan Ahmed now owns 1,000 shares of Sadot Group Inc, valued at $495 using the latest closing price.

Infante Aimee, the Chief Marketing Officer of Sadot Group Inc, purchase 1,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that Infante Aimee is holding 5,102 shares at $1,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SDOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.44 for the present operating margin

+1.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sadot Group Inc stands at -4.92. The total capital return value is set at -31.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.60. Equity return is now at value -42.09, with -14.78 for asset returns.

Based on Sadot Group Inc (SDOT), the company’s capital structure generated 21.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 17.69. Total debt to assets is 13.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 13.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 623.93 and the total asset turnover is 5.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sadot Group Inc (SDOT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.